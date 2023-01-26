Conduit (LON:CRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $461.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 461 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 454 ($5.62), with a volume of 38259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.45).

CRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 400 ($4.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 540 ($6.69) to GBX 570 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £772.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.84.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

