Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.45. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.65.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

