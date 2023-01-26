Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $168,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Macerich by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 333,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 239,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Macerich stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

