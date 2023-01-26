Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 929,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,165,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $23.93.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $128.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

