Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,577 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EC opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecopetrol from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

