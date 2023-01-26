CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.35

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 1195723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,965 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

