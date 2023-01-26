David J Yvars Group Sells 173 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

David J Yvars Group decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.7% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

