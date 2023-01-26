DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 126,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

