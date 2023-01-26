Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,612 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Alphabet by 1,923.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 1,918.4% during the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 71,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 2,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 672,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,848,000 after acquiring an additional 649,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,650.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 92,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 87,430 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

