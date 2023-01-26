Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -229.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BROS. Wedbush began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.