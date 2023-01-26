Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,112,000 after buying an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 628,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 599,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

