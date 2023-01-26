easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 310 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.84) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.08) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.57) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.43) price target on easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 524.92 ($6.50).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 507.07 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 384.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 366.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.78. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($9.03).

Insider Buying and Selling

About easyJet

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($49,086.15). Insiders acquired 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,880 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.