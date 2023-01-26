easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 500 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.19) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.57) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 6th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.08) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 524.92 ($6.50).
easyJet Trading Down 1.2 %
EZJ stock opened at GBX 507.07 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 384.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 366.39. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($9.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78.
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
