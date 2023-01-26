easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.84) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.57) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.19) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 524.92 ($6.50).

easyJet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 507.07 ($6.28) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($9.03). The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

About easyJet

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($49,086.15). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,310 shares of company stock worth $4,009,880.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

