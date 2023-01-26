Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 138,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 960.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

