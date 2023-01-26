Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Endava by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,113,000 after acquiring an additional 972,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $64,236,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $6,465,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $85.12 on Thursday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

