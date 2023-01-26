Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enovis were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter valued at $905,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,827,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $86,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENOV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Enovis stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.