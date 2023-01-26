Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,580,000 after acquiring an additional 77,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the period.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $306.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

