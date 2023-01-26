Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.