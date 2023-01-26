Experian (LON:EXPN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,900 ($35.90) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,250 ($40.24).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.95) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($35.00) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,996.17 ($37.10).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,873 ($35.57) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,894 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,796.17. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,222 ($39.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The firm has a market cap of £26.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,316.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

