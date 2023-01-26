Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,915.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,098 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

