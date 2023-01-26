Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Federal Signal worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $52.53.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $346.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

