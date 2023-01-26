First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.39% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $32.74 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50.

