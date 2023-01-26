Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 109,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

FOCS opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $54.61.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

