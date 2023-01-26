Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $26.11 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.