GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,232 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of GitLab worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth $359,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $8,950,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in GitLab by 10.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $25,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 68,234 shares valued at $3,053,540. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

GitLab stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of -0.40. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $80.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.