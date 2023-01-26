Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Glatfelter worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $174.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $371.78 million for the quarter.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

