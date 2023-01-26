GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Down 13.5%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.18. 545,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 458,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.67.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0196859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

