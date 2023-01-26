Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €10.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.85) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.89) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.77) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €10.12 ($11.00) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.87. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($18.05) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($21.89).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

