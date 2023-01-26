Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,392 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $197.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.88. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.99 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 36.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $3,708,215 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

