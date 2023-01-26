Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,083 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Chemours worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Chemours Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

