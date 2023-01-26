Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 179,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Outfront Media as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OUT opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

