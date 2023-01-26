Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 41,465 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Black Hills as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after buying an additional 174,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,499,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,982,000 after buying an additional 440,427 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $45,758,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.