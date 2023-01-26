Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of THOR Industries worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $100.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

