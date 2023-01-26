Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after buying an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after buying an additional 79,871 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comerica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,589,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

Comerica Stock Up 0.5 %

CMA stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

