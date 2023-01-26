Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,608 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 914,377 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 702,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,682,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

