Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Ashland as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 655,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ashland by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1,572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 356,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $105.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

