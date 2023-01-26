Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $759,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $99,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $111.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

