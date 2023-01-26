Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,814 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,840,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

