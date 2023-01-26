Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 49,595 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $72.66 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.