Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.85 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of JBG SMITH Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 328,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

JBGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

Featured Articles

