Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Insperity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,546,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 511,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,889 shares of company stock worth $6,101,779 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading

