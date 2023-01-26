Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,511,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $216.86 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

