GSK’s (GSK) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.56) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.70) price objective on GSK in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.50) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.81).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,414.60 ($17.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.23). The firm has a market cap of £57.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,287.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,425.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,441.80.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,355.50). In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,355.50). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,841.65). Insiders acquired a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 over the last ninety days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

