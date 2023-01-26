GSK’s (GSK) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.56) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.70) price objective on GSK in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.50) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.81).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,414.60 ($17.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.23). The firm has a market cap of £57.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,287.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,425.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,441.80.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
