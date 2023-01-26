Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Halliburton by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.5 %

Halliburton stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

