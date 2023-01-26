Hardy Reed LLC Buys 8,151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,788.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,890.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,432,000 after buying an additional 192,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,944.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 250,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

