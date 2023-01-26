Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

