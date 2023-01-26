Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after buying an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,346,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,127,000 after buying an additional 89,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,214,000 after buying an additional 63,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

HPP stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.