Hutchinson Capital Management CA Acquires 4,084 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,890.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,921.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,432,000 after acquiring an additional 192,109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,944.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 250,927 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,849.6% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

