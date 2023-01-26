IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.35. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.45 and a 1-year high of C$46.37.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.5799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.37%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

